Cargojet FY2025 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.15). The firm had revenue of C$230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.77 million. Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.
Cargojet Price Performance
TSE:CJT opened at C$138.00 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$82.22 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$133.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.26 and a beta of 0.91.
Cargojet Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.37%.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
