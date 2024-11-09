Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Announces Earnings Results

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardlytics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cardlytics Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. 1,752,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,283. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $217.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $87,036.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,298.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $87,036.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,298.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,573 shares of company stock worth $151,612. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

