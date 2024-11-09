Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $5.68. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.
Capricorn Energy Stock Up 3.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
