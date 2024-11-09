Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $89,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after buying an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,466 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 152,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $462.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.23 and a 52-week high of $462.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $14,835,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

