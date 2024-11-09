Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $114,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,230,000 after buying an additional 165,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,375,000 after buying an additional 430,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after buying an additional 116,721 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of TXRH opened at $197.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $201.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

