Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 972 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares in the company, valued at $26,016,380.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at $64,448,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,016,380.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

