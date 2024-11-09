Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $275.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

