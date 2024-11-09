Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 322 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $263.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $282.49. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a 200-day moving average of $241.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.