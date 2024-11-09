Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 1,580 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 152.4% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

