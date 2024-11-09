Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

UTHR stock opened at $410.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total value of $5,504,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,983.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,115.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total value of $5,504,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,983.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,422 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,428. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

