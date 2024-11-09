Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 68,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $202,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $594.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $580.58 and a 200-day moving average of $532.62. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $631.70.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

