Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $30.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.0 %

DV opened at $19.33 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $28,947.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,023.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,056 shares of company stock worth $119,634 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 47.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 62.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,689 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.