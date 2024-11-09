Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$9.70 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. The stock has a market cap of C$937.70 million, a P/E ratio of -97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.08). Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of C$428.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$424.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.8618357 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

Further Reading

