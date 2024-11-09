Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

CPB stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

