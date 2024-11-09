Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Eight Capital

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.40.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCO

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco stock traded down C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$73.12. 857,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,761. The firm has a market cap of C$31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.85. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$48.71 and a 12 month high of C$81.12.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$239,666.00. Also, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.