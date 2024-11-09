Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $52.54 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
