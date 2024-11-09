Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cameco Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $52.54 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

