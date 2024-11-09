Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Stock Position Raised by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 670,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:SYLD opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

