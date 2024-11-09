Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and traded as low as $24.38. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 40,733 shares changing hands.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
