Cahill Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 540,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 850,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.