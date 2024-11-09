Cahill Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 73,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,403,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 107,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $943.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $893.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $850.73. The company has a market capitalization of $418.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $562.01 and a 52 week high of $962.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Melius Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $905.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,510. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

