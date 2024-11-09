CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $588.00 and last traded at $588.00, with a volume of 821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $564.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $520.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CACI International from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.10 and a 200-day moving average of $462.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,271,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

