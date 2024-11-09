C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.56. 933,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

