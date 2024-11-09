BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Stock Performance
BWXT traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $124.57. 1,119,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,307. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.89.
BWX Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.
BWX Technologies Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.
