BWS Financial Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 246.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $396.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Xperi has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.29.

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,019.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,019.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kirchner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,935.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $117,948. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

