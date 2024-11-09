BTIG Research Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,200.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.67.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,872.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,046.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,822.55. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($3.44). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.61% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after buying an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,029 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.