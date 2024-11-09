BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 67281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

BRP Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.07.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 79.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BRP by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

