Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.