Brokers Set Expectations for Stevanato Group Q3 Earnings

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

STVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Stock Down 4.1 %

STVN opened at €21.78 ($23.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 12 month high of €34.73 ($38.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.