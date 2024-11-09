Brokers Offer Predictions for 155675 (BLD.TO) FY2026 Earnings

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$20.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.89 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLD. TD Securities downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

