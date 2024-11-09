Brokerages Set Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target at $13.67

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIRGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPIR. Craig Hallum cut Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 144,047 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 429.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 267,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPIR opened at $10.68 on Friday. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

