Brokerages Set Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target at $13.67

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPIR. Craig Hallum cut Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spire Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 144,047 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 429.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 267,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPIR opened at $10.68 on Friday. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.