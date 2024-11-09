Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Trimmed by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 72.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $3,954,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $5,325,778.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,838.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,898 shares of company stock valued at $33,293,234 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $225.36 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $175.21 and a one year high of $226.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.