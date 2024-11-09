Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.80 EPS.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $99.64 on Friday. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

