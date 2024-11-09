Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $736,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $372.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.89. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

