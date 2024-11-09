Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Graco worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Graco by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $284,004.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $87.80 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GGG

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.