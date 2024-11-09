Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

