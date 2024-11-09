Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $82,555,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $201.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $155.79 and a one year high of $202.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

