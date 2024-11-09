BRF (BRFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BRF to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.93. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

