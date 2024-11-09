Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

