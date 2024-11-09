Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 473.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after buying an additional 647,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,022,000 after buying an additional 161,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $286.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

