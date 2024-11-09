Bray Capital Advisors Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,941,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

