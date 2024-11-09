Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 276.59% and a negative net margin of 12.98%.
Braskem Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. Braskem has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Braskem by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 872.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 240,744 shares during the period.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
