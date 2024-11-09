Bradley L. Campbell Sells 7,901 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,175. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

