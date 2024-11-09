Boston Pizza Royalties Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

