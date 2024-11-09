Boston Pizza Royalties Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$23.48.
Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.