Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Earnings Miss

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 1,885,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,057,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,608,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,834,000 after buying an additional 4,601,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Borr Drilling by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,646,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 431,861 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 975,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

