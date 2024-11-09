Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 23,196,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,025. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

