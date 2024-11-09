BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $10.97. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 74,087 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
