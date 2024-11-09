BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $10.97. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 74,087 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,895 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 520,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,537 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

