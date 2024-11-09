BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 32,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $1,039.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $953.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.23. The company has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $650.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1,057.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,004.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,061 shares of company stock valued at $30,734,840. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.