BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BitFuFu’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

BitFuFu Stock Down 0.2 %

FUFU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 113,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,671. BitFuFu has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BitFuFu Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.38% of BitFuFu at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.