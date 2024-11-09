BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $137.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.54.

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,258. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 0.26.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 86.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 491.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

