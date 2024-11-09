BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

